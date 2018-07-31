Facebook doing ‘a lot’ to manage privacy scandals: Palo Alto Networks executive

Facebook on Tuesday said that it removed 32 pages that were attempting to influence Democrat and Republican voters before the midterm elections with links to the Russian government.

The news broke just as the Department of Homeland Security kicked off its National Cybersecurity Summit in New York and caught the attention of businesses executives.

“In terms of visibility, they are very large,” Palo Alto Networks Vice Chairman Mark McLaughlin told FOX Business’ Deirdre Bolton. “If something happens there it’s very visible because lots of consumers use this.”

Facebook, which has been embroiled in controversy since mid-March after its alleged massive data leak to Cambridge Analytica, said it discovered the activity two weeks ago. The account holders went to great lengths to obscure their identities, the social media giant said. It suspended the pages, one of which had more than 200,000 followers, and notified U.S. government authorities.

In McLaughlin’s opinion, the social media company is doing what it should to address the prevalent issues.

“It’s the nature of social media to have folks want to use it for purposes" it was not meant to be used for, he said. “And the CEOs are paying a lot of attention to that right now and I think that doing more and more of that will be very optimal.”