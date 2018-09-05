Facebook, Twitter are acting like a dictatorship: Diamond and Silk

Conservative North Carolina sisters Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs that the suppression of some conservative voices is a sign of an autocratic system imposed by social media platforms.

“To think that you can influence what we can talk about or what we socialize about on social media, that is dictatorship and that is tyranny and that has got to stop,” Diamond said during an interview on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Wednesday.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the social media platforms’ efforts to prevent a foreign entity from meddling in U.S. elections.

Silk said the social media companies are to blame for election meddling.

“Twitter, Facebook, Google, YouTube, these social media platforms are the ones that’s influencing this election,” she said.

The social media stars and outspoken supporters of President Trump have accused Facebook of political bias and outright censorship after the company labeled their Facebook page “unsafe to the community.”

Diamond said free speech is being muffled by social media platforms who have built-in algorithms that suppress conservative voices.

“If you say the word Trump, you are silenced. If you say anything patriotic, stand for the flag or anything about God, you are silenced. If you are conservative, you are being silenced,” she said.