Facebook stock tanking over censorship: Diamond and Silk

Conservative North Carolina sisters Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs that they believe Facebook’s stock value has plummeted over issues of bias on the social media platform.

“Facebook stock is tanking and it’s tanking for a reason because people are tired of censorship,” Hardaway said on Thursday.

The social media giant’s shares plunged 19% on Thursday, wiping out over $119 billion in market value and recording the biggest one-day loss for the company. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost nearly $16 billion in stock value, according to FactSet estimates.

The suppression of some conservative voices on social media platforms has recently come into light after a group of GOP leaders cried foul over Twitter’s “shadow banning.”

Shadow banning is when Twitter makes an account difficult to find. Some of the names that failed to appear on Twitter were Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

“Shadow banning is happening on all of these social media platforms,” Hardaway said.

The social media stars and outspoken supporters of President Trump have accused Facebook of political bias and outright censorship after the social media company labeled their Facebook page “unsafe to the community.”

“Facebook will be the face without the book and the book without the pages unless Mark Zuckerberg gets this mess together,” Richardson said.