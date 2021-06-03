Facebook to end content moderation policies that favor politician accounts: report

Social media giant Facebook is allegedly preparing to adjust its content moderation policies so that they apply equally to all users, including politicians.

Facebook will end a policy that shields politicians from being subjected to the same rules as other users, The Verge reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the changes. While posts put up directly by politicians reportedly will not be looked at by fact-checkers, their accounts will be subject to the same rules for other violations like bullying.

The company will also open up about a strike system that it uses to evaluate accounts that violate its policies, according to the publication, including possibly sending letters to affected users.

A spokesperson for Facebook did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The Verge reported that the announcement could come as soon as Friday.

FLORIDA GOV. DESANTIS SIGNS LAW TO HOLD BIG TECH COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR CONTENT MODERATION PRACTICES

Facebook's Oversight Board upheld the social media’s company’s decision to ban Donald Trump for incendiary comments he made about the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill. However, the board noted at the time that the indefinite suspension was "inconsistent" with Facebook’s typical responses, which often include removal of offensive content or a suspension over a specified timeframe.

The board also suggested that it was unclear when the company was deciding to keep content because it was considered "news" from an influential user, which is part of the allowances that politicians have enjoyed. It recommended the company provide more clarity on this and other account-level sanctions.

Facebook’s timeframe to respond to the board’s suggestions ends on June 5.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been resistant to policing content, saying on many occasions that he didn’t view it as the company’s job to act as an arbiter of free speech.

Throughout recent months content moderation has become a focal point among some conservatives who believe companies have targeted content that goes against an accepted narrative.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a law intended to protect residents against de-platforming and censorship on social media by allowing them to sue tech companies for up to $100,000 in damages for each proven claim.

The law requires companies to detail how they reach conclusions about content moderation and stick to those standards consistently, DeSantis said.