Facebook rebranding to Meta 'terrifying': Parler CEO

Parler CEO George Farmer reacted to Facebook rebranding to Meta, calling its unveiling "satirical" and "terrifying" on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"Facebook rebrands itself into a transhumanist metaverse. I mean, it's just terrifying," Farmer told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. "You know, this is the stuff of nightmares, really."

The tech giant is taking on the new name as it transitions into the "metaverse," looking to create a virtual social space where users can interact in a computer-generated environment.

Farmer said he finds this direction to be "odd," and believes people want to see Big Tech do the opposite.

"They do not want it to be a bigger part of their life. They do not want it to be more integrated," he argued. "They actually want more freedom, more privacy, more constraints of the tech giants from entering your life, rather than less."

The rebrand comes as Facebook has faced a growing PR firestorm, including scathing testimony to U.S. and U.K. lawmakers from former product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen and a series of reports from The Wall Street Journal and a media consortium of 17 U.S. news outlets, including FOX Business, dubbed The Facebook Files and Facebook Papers, respectively. Zuckerberg has pushed back on Haugen and the reports , most recently during the company's latest earnings call Monday.

"Facebook is desperately trying to scramble to reallocate resources and time and effort into some new company pitch," Farmer said.

The CEO also noted he welcomes competition and innovation into the social space, including former President Donald Trump’s new platform, Truth Social.

"I think President Trump is carving his own path," he said. "I think competition makes the marketplace a healthy place for consumer choice."

