Facebook parent Meta planning more job cuts: report

Meta Inc. cut around 11,000 employees last year, according to people familiar with the mater.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook is planning additional job cuts over several rounds in the next few months, according to media reports. 

The first job losses are expected to be announced next week, with non-engineering roles expected to be hit hard, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Some projects and teams are also expected to be shot down. 

LAYOFFS 2023: TECH COMPANIES LEAD JOB CUTS AMID ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

Facebook parent-company Meta

A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen with new rebrand logo Meta. Meta is expected to announced job cuts at Facebook next week.  (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

The move will come after Meta cut around 13% of its workforce last year, roughly 11,000 jobs. 

The Journal report said the new job cuts are expected to reach the same proportion of those who remain. It said among the projects that will be cut are some wearable devices that were in the works at Reality Labs, Meta’s hardware and metaverse division.

FOX Business has reached out to Facebook. 