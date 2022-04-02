Facebook parent company backtracks on requiring COVID booster for workers coming to office

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms (META) will stop requiring booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for employees going into their U.S. offices.

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended," Meta Company Spokesperson Tracy Clayton told Fox Business on Saturday. "The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place."

HACKERS DUPED APPLE, META INTO HANDING OVER USER DATA: REPORT

In January, Meta Platforms delayed its employees' return to the office to March 28, requiring the boosters as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread around the nation.

"We let employees know that those who don't choose to request to work full-time remotely or temporarily continue working from home will begin working from our US offices on March 28, 2022, and that boosters are required," Facebook told FOX Business then.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although loosening mask restrictions nationwide following the winter's surge, still recommends Americans remain up to date with vaccinations.

A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine, whereas being up to date means receiving all doses and one booster dose when eligible.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last Tuesday, the agency recommended a second mRNA booster dose for certain immunocompromized individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago.

In addition, it said adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the same time frame could receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also authorized a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines for emergency use in individuals 50 years of age and older at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine in individuals 12 and older with certain kinds of immunocompromize at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose and a second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine in individuals 18 years of age and older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromized aft least four months after the first booster dose.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In December, the CDC recommended the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson, citing safety concerns.

CDC data shows 217.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated and 97.8 million people have received a booster.