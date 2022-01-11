Facebook mandates COVID boosters, delays office return

Facebook parent company, Meta Platforms (META), is delaying its employees' return to the office from Jan. 31 to March 28 and will require COVID-19 booster shots for those who decide to return to the office and meet eligibility guidelines.

The move makes Mark Zuckerberg's company among the first big tech names to push boosters.

"We let employees know that those who don't choose to request to work full-time remotely or temporarily continue working from home will begin working from our US offices on March 28, 2022 and that boosters are required," Facebook told FOX Business.

The move is intended to give employees more flexibility.

Meta’s vice president of Human Resources, Janelle Gale, saying in a statement, "We’re focused on making sure our employees continue to have choices about where they work given the current COVID-19 landscape.

"We understand that the continued uncertainty makes this a difficult time to make decisions about where to work, so we’re giving more time to choose what works best for them," she said.

If employees want to work remotely after March 28, they will need to request a deferral by mid-March.