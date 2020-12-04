Facebook ditches racially neutral approach to policing hate speech

Facebook is changing its hate speech algorithms to prioritize the removal of posts targeting minority groups.

The initiative, dubbed the WoW Project, aims to improve Facebook's automated systems that find and immediately delete hate speech and racial slurs, which are prohibited on the website, The Washington Post reported, citing internal documents.

Hate speech and slurs directed toward Black, Muslim, biracial, Jewish and LGBTQ users will be considered "the worst of the worst" as part of the new project and algorithmic changes, according to the outlet.

"To me, this is confirmation of what we’ve been demanding for years, an enforcement regime that takes power and historical dynamics into account," Arisha Hatch, vice president of civil rights organization Color of Change, told the Post after reviewing the documents showing plans for the "WoW Project."

The tech giant will use a new scoring system to rate offensive posts, and some may get more attention than they previously would have, according to the Post. The outlet gave the example of a statement such as "Gay people are disgusting" as one that would rate higher than a statement saying, "Men are pigs."

Additionally, algorithmic changes will aim to give less priority to problematic posts and comments about "whites," "men" and "Americans." Users can still report harmful speech containing these words, but the company's automated systems will mark them as "low sensitivity," and they may be less quick to find and delete posts containing such language.

As a result, the company will be deleting approximately 10,000 fewer posts per day, documents show, according to The Washington Post.

Previously, there was no scoring card, and mild hate speech directed toward white people was addressed in the same way as anti-Semitic and racist hate speech and slurs.

Civil rights groups including Color of Change, the NAACP, the Anti-Defamation League and the Sleeping Giants have been pushing Facebook to make significant changes to the way it addresses hate speech and hate groups.

The coalition organized an advertisement boycott against Facebook called the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign over the summer, leading dozens of major brands to temporarily pull ads from the platform.

The campaign's actions against Facebook came amid civil unrest across the U.S. after several officer-involved shootings of Black men, including George Floyd, who died in May.

Facebook has made changes to its political advertising and post-flagging policies in recent months. The website published the results of an independently conducted civil rights audit on July 8 that said it wasn't doing enough to eliminate misinformation.

