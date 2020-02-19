Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets sweaty armpits blow-dried before public appearances, book claims

Zuckerberg reportedly anxious before public talks

By FOXBusiness
close
Elevation Partners co-founder and ‘Zucked’ author Roger McNamee discusses Facebook’s earnings report, which came out this week, and the tech giant’s influence on global economies and elections.video

Roger McNamee: From early Facebook investor to Facebook’s biggest critic

Elevation Partners co-founder and ‘Zucked’ author Roger McNamee discusses Facebook’s earnings report, which came out this week, and the tech giant’s influence on global economies and elections.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be sweating over the upcoming release of a book detailing the company’s history.

Continue Reading Below

“Facebook: The Inside Story” by Steven Levy of Wired includes an anecdote about a communications executive blow-drying image-conscious Zuckerberg’s sweaty armpits before public appearances, according to a Bloomberg book review.

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks onstage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo)

IRS SUES FACEBOOK FOR $9B, SAYS PROFITS OFFSHORED TO IRELAND

Zuckerberg has been known to wear a suit jacket for some public appearances — like being grilled by Congress — but he’s known for his penchant for wearing plain gray T-shirts, even when holding large meetings or making speeches.

Levy’s book is the product of hundreds of interviews and “unprecedented access” to Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, according to the publisher’s blurb.

FACEBOOK SAYS SOROS ALLEGATIONS ‘WRONG’

FACEBOOK NEEDS ZUCKERBERG ‘REMOVED FROM CONTROL,’ GEORGE SOROS SAYS

Still, a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider that they “doubt this is true” — the company didn’t immediately reply to FOX Business’ request for comment.

But if it is true, “it would have been at our communication team’s request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey t-shirt can relate,” the spokesperson added.

Over at Twitter, CEO Jack Dorsey joked in a tweet that he’s never needed help drying his pit sweat, but he’d “be happy to provide that service for anyone on our comms team if needed.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE