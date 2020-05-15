Facebook coronavirus map: Wyoming has highest number of symptoms reported

Facebook's interactive coronavirus map shows Wyoming has the highest number of residents reporting COVID-19 symptoms as of Friday morning.

The map, which was engineered in partnership with Carnegie Melon University's Delphi Research Center and is based on public data and Facebook surveys, shows Friday that the number of Wyoming residents reporting virus symptoms is an outlier compared to other states.

While the map shows most states have about 0.5 percent of people reporting COVID-19 symptoms, 1.25 percent of Wyoming residents are reporting symptoms, including 15.1 percent of people over 65 years old, who are most susceptible to contracting the virus.

The symptoms are being reported from Natrona County (1.54 percent) and Laramie County (1.84 percent).

Coincidentally, Facebook's map also shows Wyoming has experienced the most "change in movement," with 2 percent of state residents reporting changes, compared to other states as of Friday.

A closer look at the map reveals some counties are actually experiencing fewer changes in movement, and the 2 percent average comes mostly from Carbon County and Lincoln County, where 35.8 and 28.8 percent of residents, respectively, are reporting changes in movement.

Still, the state, which has a population of 582,000, is not reporting the highest number of new cases or overall cases. As of Friday, the Wyoming Department of Health has reported 529 confirmed cases and seven deaths.

The map's data changes daily; Colorado had the highest number of residents reporting COVID-19 symptoms on Thursday afternoon, according to The Daily Mail.

Colorado, which has a total population of 5.5 million, has reported nearly 21,000 cases as of Thursday.

New Mexico also had a relatively high percentage (0.88 percent) of its 2.1 million residents reporting COVID-19 symptoms on Friday.

States began implementing stay-at-home orders around mid-March in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Those orders had a significant impact on business, leading millions of people to be furloughed or lose their jobs, creating tension between local governments and residents in April as people protested and demanded states reopen.

In Wisconsin, the state's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order Wednesday, ruling that his administration overstepped its authority when it extended it for another month without consulting legislators. By Thursday, Wisconsin bars were crowded with people.

Most states have initiated partial or limited reopenings.

