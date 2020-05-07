Facebook extends coronavirus work from home policy through the end of 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Facebook employees who have the ability to work from home will be allowed to continue their remote work through the end of the year, FOX Business has learned.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 211.26 +2.79 +1.34%

FACEBOOK CEO WARNS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKS LIKELY AFTER REOPENINGS

The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make an announcement about the new policy on Thursday, a Facebook spokesperson told FOX Business.

“This is the next step in Mark’s March 16 announcement where he shared his return to work philosophy,” said Facebook’s spokesperson.

FACEBOOK AD REVENUE STABILIZES AFTER CORONAVIRUS SLOWS GROWTH

The social media giant expects to open most of its offices on July 6, at the earliest. Employees who choose to return to work or need to be in an office setting to carry out tasks will be allowed to return when the official reopening takes place.

Additionally, Facebook will not hold any gatherings of more than 50 people until July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FACEBOOK REMOVING EVENTS THAT DEFY CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

“A variety of factors informed our decision including public health data (CDC, Johns Hopkins), government guidance and local nuances,” Facebook’s spokesperson wrote via email.

Facebook is still determining which employees need to return.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In mid-April, Zuckerberg announced that the vast majority of Facebook’s employees would be required to work from home through at least the end of May.

“Most Facebook employees are fortunate to be able to work productively from home, so we feel a responsibility to allow people who don't have this flexibility to access shared public resources first,” he wrote.

Facebook was one of the first big tech companies to encourage work from home. In early March, days before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, the company had urged its employees in the San Francisco Bay Area to work remotely.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Since then, Facebook has provided employees $1,000 bonuses for home or childcare expenses and has supplied Facebook-owned Portal video call devices, so workers can stay in the loop. Moreover, employees have been offered up to a month of paid leave to care for sick family members during this tumultuous time.