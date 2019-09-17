Facebook, big tech antitrust investigations a priority: Top US regulators

Investigations into competition in the technology sector are a priority, U.S. antitrust regulators indicated on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair Joseph Simons confirmed an investigation into social media giant Facebook, saying the agency is “actively investigating competitive activity” in technology markets.

The FTC has shifted resources to establish a dedicated technology task force, Simons added, which is currently investigating competitive activity.

“They are focused on high-technology platforms and they’re very active,” Simons said.

The only company he could confirm the agency was investigating is Facebook because the company itself publicly disclosed the case.

Advertisement

In July, the FTC approved a $5 billion fine against the social media company over how it handled users’ personal information.

Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division at the Department of Justice Makan Delrahim said the DOJ is looking at potentially both law enforcement and policy options, adding that a probe of the country’s largest technology companies is a priority.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS