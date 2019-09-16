'Privacy is a fundamental human right': Apple COO Jeff Williams

Companies, not the government, are responsible for protecting users’ privacy, according to Apple Chief Operations Officer Jeff Williams.

Williams exclusively spoke with FOX Business about the numerous privacy issues which have faced the company and other tech giants in recent years.

“A lot of people will say the justification for having someone’s data is, it’s the only way to provide a better service, and we believe, we believe you don’t have to choose,” Williams said.

Williams said companies "should be leading the way" when it comes to their customers' privacy.

"We believe privacy is a fundamental human right." Jeff Williams, Apple COO

"And we develop all of our products and services with that in mind," Williams said.

Williams said Apple works hard since data belongs to the customer, and they, alone, should decide with whom to share it. He insisted Apple is "committed" to protect its customers' privacy.