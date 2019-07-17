FaceApp predicts how you'll look when you’re old: Here’s how to use it

article

The latest app that has taken social media by storm will show you how you will look when you are older.

Celebrities such as comedian Kevin Hart, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and retired NBA star Dwyane Wade have posted pictures of themselves on social media with images of how they may look when they are older thanks to FaceApp.

The app, which is free to download through the iTunes App store, is not new. It was launched in 2017 on iOS before being made available on Android a month later, according to CNET.

For those interested in the latest viral movement, users can download FaceApp on their smartphone. Once downloaded, users can choose to allow the app to have access to your phone’s photos or not. To try out the aging feature, they can simply click on the camera and take a photo of themselves.

They can choose to use the photo taken or take another. The app provides options, including whether you want to change your hair color or hairstyle. Click on age option and choose old. The results will take a few moments. You can also choose a picture from the photo library on your phone if you’re not in the selfie-taking mood.

The app uses neural networks, a computer system mimicking the human nervous system and brain, to filter the photos, according to The Verge. It offers a number of different options you can test on a boring day or use to share a few laughs with friends and family.