Embattled office-sharing company WeWork to shed all "non-core" businesses

Embattled commercial office-sharing company WeWork is cutting jobs and exiting businesses as it implements a 90-day improvement plan following its failed attempt to go public.

WEWORK FACING MASSIVE RESCUE PLAN

According to a 50-page presentation released Friday, WeWork will divest in “non-core” business by selling Meetup, an online event organizer, and its stake in The Wing, a woman-focused co-working company.

WEWORK CUTTING WORKERS

Before WeWork’s planned IPO, shelved in September, it was privately valued at $47 billion. Investors raised questions about its finances once detailed reports were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, however, and the startup's valuation plummeted to $8 billion.

Co-founder Adam Neumann relinquished the role of CEO afterward, and his duties were taken over by Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson.

SoftBank, a large investor that threw the company a financial lifeline and installed new management last month, subsequently announced a cost-savings plan that included about 4,000 layoffs.

