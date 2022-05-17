Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: Three more senior employees departing social media platform

Two vice presidents and another senior employee at Twitter parted ways with the social media platform this week ahead of Tesla CEO's Elon Musk's expected takeover.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to FOX Business that vice president of Twitter Service Katrina Lane, vice president of product management Ilya Brown, and head of data Max Schmeiser are all leaving.

The nature of their exits was not immediately clear. The spokesperson said they were departing for new opportunities.

Their departures, which were first reported by Bloomberg, come about a week after the general manager of Twitter's consumer product division, Kayvon Beykpour, and revenue product lead, Bruce Falk, both left the company.

Beykpour tweeted that it wasn't "how and when I imagined leaving Twitter," and that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal asked him to leave.

Musk's $44 billion offer for Twitter was unanimously accepted by the company's board last month.

The Tesla CEO has pitched various ways to shake up Twitter in the past few weeks, including by open-sourcing the algorithm, adding a slight fee for government accounts, and generally making the platform less censorious.

The offer is still pending regulatory and shareholder approval, and Musk tweeted last week that the deal is "temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

Musk said Tuesday morning that Twitter's CEO must provide proof that less than 5% of accounts are bots before the deal can move forward, and called on the SEC to investigate the company's internal estimate.

If the deal goes through, Musk would be taking Twitter private at $54.20 per share, which is about 36% higher than the company's current share price of around $38.48.