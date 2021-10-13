Elon Musk offers William Shatner well wishes ahead of Blue Origin spaceflight

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has offered well wishes to William Shatner, who will become the oldest person to be launched into space following Blue Origin's NS-18 mission on Wednesday.

"Godspeed Captain," Musk tweeted, referencing the 90-year-old actor's best known appearance as Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek.

WILLIAM SHATNER'S BLUE ORIGIN LAUNCH: WHAT TO KNOW

In addition to Shatner, Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket will carry the aerospace company's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, former NASA engineer and Planet Labs co-founder Dr. Chris Boshuizen and Medidata co-founder and Dassault Systèmes' vice chair of life sciences and healthcare Glen de Vries. The two entrepreneurs had unsuccessfully bid for a seat on the previous flight with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' in July, according to The Associated Press, whereas Shatner was invited as a guest.

During the flight, which will last for approximately 11 minutes, the crew will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and travel above the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

