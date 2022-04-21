Elon Musk vows to 'defeat the spam bots' or 'die trying' if Twitter bid succeeds

Elon Musk said Thursday he would eliminate spam bots from Twitter if his bid for the social media succeeds so that only real humans can use the platform.

"If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying," Musk tweeted Thursday. He added, "And authenticate all real humans."

The Tesla Inc CEO had previously expressed his deep concerns regarding crypto bots putting up scam posts on Twitter to dupe investors.

At a TED Talk on April 14, Musk said, "If I had a Dogecoin for every crypto scam I saw, we’d have 100 billion Dogecoin."

"A top priority I would have is eliminating the spam and scam bots and the bot armies that are on Twitter," Musk added.

The billionaire also said that he was considering going directly through Twitter shareholders to buy the social network and has since announced that he has secured nearly $46.5 billion to finance the takeover.