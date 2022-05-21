Elon Musk 'worried' Twitter lacks incentive to fix spam bots: 'Very suspicious'

Elon Musk has expressed skepticism at Twitter's willingness to address the presence of bots on their platform.

Asked about his negotiations with the social media company, Musk expressed frustration with the platform's lack of transparency on bot users.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 38.29 +1.00 +2.68%

"I’m worried that Twitter has a disincentive to reduce spam, as it reduces perceived daily users," Musk said.

ELON MUSK ASKS TWITTER EXECS ABOUT RESURFACED HILLARY CLINTON TWEET

"They still refuse to explain how they calculate that 5% of daily users are fake/spam! Very suspicious," he added in a separate tweet.

Musk has come under fire in recent weeks after announcing his intentions to buy the social media platform. Critics have accused the CEO of rushing into his announcement after questions arose on the use of bots and how automated users would affect the company's price.

Thus far, Musk has publicly remained committed to buying Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

During a live episode of the All-In Podcast at a Miami tech conference, Musk told his hosts that he would be voting Republican in the upcoming elections despite his track record of almost exclusively voting Democrat.

He stated, "I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like, I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He did ding Republicans a tad, however, claiming their side’s problems come from "corporate evil and religious zealotry." Musk has claimed to be a "moderate" in the past.

Still, the news that Musk would vote for Republicans in the next cycle stunned Twitter users.