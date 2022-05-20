Elon Musk asks Twitter execs about resurfaced Hillary Clinton tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking Twitter executives about a resurfaced Hillary Clinton campaign tweet that he considers a "hoax."

Musk was responding to a Twitter user on Friday asking him about a previous tweet by the Hillary Clinton campaign which purports to have "uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank"

"@elonmusk I have reported this tweet as misleading disinformation to the powers that be at @twitter. I would be interested to know if, when you receive control over the company, anything was done with this at any level. Pls advise soonest," one Twitter user asked.

Musk said that the person is "absolutely correct" that Clinton's tweet is "misleading disinformation."

"You are absolutely correct. That tweet is a Clinton campaign hoax for which their campaign lawyer is undergoing a criminal trial," Musk said in response, linking a BBC article with the headline "Michael Sussmann: Clinton lawyer 'lied to manipulate FBI over Trump.'"

Musk's comments come after he made an appearance on the All-In Podcast, stating that he will vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

Twitter accepted Musk's offer accepted Musk's offer to buy the company on April 25, but the social media giant has come under fierce scrutiny by Musk over the company's true number of spam accounts, which the Tesla CEO thinks is much higher than Twitter claims.

"20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk tweeted.