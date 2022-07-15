Expand / Collapse search
Varney and Co

Elon Musk Twitter saga will likely drag out: 'No precedent' for this, expert says

Twitter forcing sale of company to Musk is a 'hard shot,' Mark Mahaney says

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney discusses if the social media giant will be able to force Elon Musk to buy the company on 'Varney & Co.'

Best Twitter revert to a publicly traded company: Expert

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney discusses if the social media giant will be able to force Elon Musk to buy the company on 'Varney & Co.'

Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney reacted Friday to Twitter launching a legal battle against Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO terminated the $44 billion takeover deal, telling "Varney & Co." the fight will likely drag out for some time.

MARK MAHANEY: There’s no precedent for something like this, or there are very few precedents. I think this is going to drag through the courts for some time. We’ll probably get some sort of decision at least in the December quarter about a potential breakup fine that Musk will have to pay

ELON MUSK TELLS TWITTER HE'S TERMINATING DEAL TO BUY SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT

I just think the whole incident is unfortunate. I think at this point, it’s probably best that Twitter revert to being an independent, a publicly traded company. My guess is that’s what’s going to happen, whether or not they can actually force the sale to Musk, I think that’s going to be a hard shot. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney weighs in on Twitter suing the billionaire entrepreneur on 'Varney & Co.' video

Elon Musk-Twitter breakup: There's no precedent for something like this

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney weighs in on Twitter suing the billionaire entrepreneur on 'Varney & Co.'