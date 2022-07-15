Elon Musk Twitter saga will likely drag out: 'No precedent' for this, expert says

Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney reacted Friday to Twitter launching a legal battle against Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO terminated the $44 billion takeover deal, telling "Varney & Co." the fight will likely drag out for some time.

MARK MAHANEY: There’s no precedent for something like this, or there are very few precedents. I think this is going to drag through the courts for some time. We’ll probably get some sort of decision at least in the December quarter about a potential breakup fine that Musk will have to pay.

ELON MUSK TELLS TWITTER HE'S TERMINATING DEAL TO BUY SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT

I just think the whole incident is unfortunate. I think at this point, it’s probably best that Twitter revert to being an independent, a publicly traded company. My guess is that’s what’s going to happen, whether or not they can actually force the sale to Musk, I think that’s going to be a hard shot.

