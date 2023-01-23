Elon Musk says Twitter will offer 'higher priced' ad-free version of platform

Twitter CEO Elon Musk vowed more changes are coming to the social media giant – this time an option for users to go ad-free.

"Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big," Musk tweeted over the weekend. "Taking steps to address both in coming weeks."

Musk promised Twitter will soon offer a "higher priced subscription that allows zero ads."

Right now, Twitter offers a monthly subscription known as Twitter Blue. Users pay $8 a month to access premium features and the blue verification check mark.

The service was launched in November 2022 amid Musk’s push to grow revenue through paid subscriptions.

Twitter recently announced it would offer a yearly plan for Twitter Blue subscribers at a discount to its monthly price.

The company said users can subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices.

The discounted annual price only applies to users in the U.S., Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and the U.K.

Musk has been slashing costs at Twitter since his takeover. He drastically cut Twitter's workforce and even reportedly reduced the amount of office space at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California.

Musk appears to be moving away from Twitter's reliance on advertising to bring in revenue. Several companies stopped advertising on Twitter after Musk bought the company.

Last month, Musk said Twitter had been facing a "negative cash flow" of $3 billion next year.

Musk did not specify when the new ad-free subscription option would launch on Twitter.

Fox Business' Joe Toppe and Ken Martin contributed to this report.