Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' should be called 'Trumpet'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Former President Trump's "Truth Social" should be called "Trumpet" instead.

Musk's comment comes just days after Twitter announced that it agreed to be acquired by the Tesla CEO for $44 billion.

He made the comment after highlighting that Truth Social was beating Twitter and TikTok on the Apple app store.

"Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech," Musk tweeted. "Should be called Trumpet instead!"

After Twitter announced the agreement between Musk, the Tesla CEO said that he's looking forward to unlocking the company's "tremendous potential."

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Trump has said in the wake of Musk buying Twitter that he would not return to the social media platform but communicate with the public using his own "TRUTH Social."