Elon Musk will have 'tough time' changing Twitter's culture: Trump Media CEO

Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes reacted to Elon Musk reportedly accusing Twitter of fraud in a countersuit Friday, telling "Mornings with Maria" the billionaire entrepreneur has to know he will have a "tough time" trying to change the "woke" culture at the social network.

DEVIN NUNES: At Truth Social we never wanted to become Twitter, that was not something that we wanted. I think at first when I was saying that people would say, "why wouldn’t you want to" because Twitter does have a global brand. What I said at the time was they are just a pr wire on the internet for celebrities and sports figures and corporations. It’s not a place that people go to social network. 

So if you’re a large account like an Elon Musk, you’re going to get a lot of interaction there, but it’s going to be difficult for you to find other people and like-minded people. Not to mention how woke and how left they are. I think Elon Musk knows he will have a tough time even beginning to change the culture at Twitter. 

