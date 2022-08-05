Elon Musk will have 'tough time' changing Twitter's culture: Trump Media CEO
Truth Social never wanted to become Twitter, Devin Nunes says amid Musk's countersuit
Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes reacted to Elon Musk reportedly accusing Twitter of fraud in a countersuit Friday, telling "Mornings with Maria" the billionaire entrepreneur has to know he will have a "tough time" trying to change the "woke" culture at the social network.
DEVIN NUNES: At Truth Social we never wanted to become Twitter, that was not something that we wanted. I think at first when I was saying that people would say, "why wouldn’t you want to" because Twitter does have a global brand. What I said at the time was they are just a pr wire on the internet for celebrities and sports figures and corporations. It’s not a place that people go to social network.
So if you’re a large account like an Elon Musk, you’re going to get a lot of interaction there, but it’s going to be difficult for you to find other people and like-minded people. Not to mention how woke and how left they are. I think Elon Musk knows he will have a tough time even beginning to change the culture at Twitter.
