Kudlow: Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is a complete nightmare for the woke left

One day later I am still irrationally exuberant about Elon Musk buying Twitter. Elon has unleashed a political earthquake seven months before the midterm elections.

Free speech may be back again. It's a complete nightmare for the woke left.

Remember Elon Musk is the guy who called himself a "free speech absolutist." Then he said, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy and Twitter is the digital town's square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

What's that sound I just heard? It's thousands upon thousands of left-wing wokesters pounding their feet on the way to drug stores to get their Xanax refills and stem their Elon Musk anxieties. Just kidding. No, I'm not.

The way Twitter operated to constantly censor conservative thought, so-called "viewpoint discrimination," ruled out any discussions of sex, gender, race, COVID, border, crime, parents, Hunter's laptop, and plenty of other conservative speech that was banned by Twitter.

I believe this will change under Elon. The financials are going to take care of themselves.

Elon's got excellent credit worth $250 billion. He can borrow whatever he wants to complete this deal. I was amused among the wokesters trying hard to attack Elon in a New York Magazine article where one Twitter employee professed concern that based on Tesla's stock performance, their Twitter options might not pan out.

Based on Tesla's stock performance? I invite your attention to this: Even with today's correction in a down market, basically Tesla has gone from $50 a share to $900 a share. I think that's pretty good stock performance.

Oh, wait a minute. Twitter's stock meanwhile IPO'd at $26 a share, finished the first day at $45, and basically hasn't moved since. That's over eight years. Who do you trust? Tesla or Twitter?

Then there's a bunch of people tweeting or commenting that Elon Musk doesn't pay his fair share of taxes. I love this one.

From Bloomberg, "Elon Musk's Untaxed Wealth Is Helping to Finance His Twitter Buyout."

A number of far-left progressives echoed the "Elon doesn't pay his taxes" argument, but wait a minute. In 2021, Elon Musk paid $11 billion in taxes. $11 billion. You think that's enough? You think that qualifies for his fair share? It is the largest individual tax payment in American history.

Of course, the lefties want the wealth confiscation tax on unrealized capital gains, which will never happen. It's unconstitutional, has been rejected in socialist Europe, and is just downright stupid.

By the way, do they want Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, George Soros, Tim Cook, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, or other woke CEOs in the media business to each pay $11 billion? Oops! Although, the crazy progressives might want everybody to pay all their money, since they don't believe in capitalism, but that's a slightly different riff.

Finally, I still believe in the spirit of free speech. Twitter should post, and its users should decide.

Now there is the Communications Decency Act of 1996, regarding obscenities to recipients under 18 years old, but there's also the Section 230 Liability Shield, which should probably be removed.

Vivek Ramaswamy has a good idea to use simple opt-in buttons so users can decide for themselves what they want to read or not read what they want to believe or not believe. But free speech is coming to Twitter, and not a moment too soon.

Save America. Elon to the rescue!

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the April 26, 2022, edition of "Kudlow."