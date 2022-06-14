Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk will speak to Twitter employees for first time at company meeting

Many Twitter employees have expressed concerns about Elon Musk buying the company

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will talk to Twitter employees at a company town hall this week for the first time since he reached a deal in April to purchase the social media giant for $44 billion.

The meeting will take place virtually on Thursday, when Musk will answer questions from Twitter employees, a source told Business Insider, citing an email to staff from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, stands at a press event on the grounds of the Tesla Gigafactory. ( Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A number of Twitter employees have expressed concerns about Musk's purchase of the company. The billionaire has called out Twitter employees and the company's operations in recent months.

Agrawal was forced to deal with angry employees during a company-wide meeting back in April. The employees were demanding answers as to how the anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk's purchase would be handled.

TWITTER TO GIVE ELON MUSK INTERNAL DATA ON SPAM, FAKE ACCOUNTS: REPORT

Twitter App

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10: In this photo illustration the logo of Twitter can be seen on a smartphone on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. ((Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK SAYS TESLA ACCELERATING PRODUCTION OF MODEL Y VEHICLES AMID INCREASED DEMAND

And earlier this month, Musk suggested he might back out of his deal to buy Twitter if it failed to provide data showing the number of spam or fake accounts on the platform. Twitter claims spam and fake accounts make up less than 5% of the platform's users, but Musk believes the figure is much higher.

Elon Musk Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he believes at least 20% of Twitter's users could be spam and fake accounts. (Getty images  |  istock)

The scheduled meeting this week comes after Twitter said last week that it expects a shareholder vote on the sale to Musk by early August.