Elon Musk says Tesla accelerating production of Model Y vehicles amid increased demand

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said Monday that his company would be ramping up production of the right hand drive Model Y vehicle.

Australian consumers who purchase the Model Y are currently given 2023 expected delivery dates because of the high demand for the car.

Musk announced in a Twitter thread early Monday morning that Tesla would be increasing production of the coveted vehicle.

The Tesla car went on sale three days ago and was expected to be delivered to Australian buyers between August and November for the base model, and November to February for the Performance model, according to techAU.

But Tesla's website shows that Australian consumers would not receive their Model Y vehicles until at least February and could be forced to wait until May.

The Model Y includes ample storage space in the trunk, additional height in its seating positions and plenty of legroom in the second row.