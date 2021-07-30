Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk slams Apple app store fees

Apple takes a commission of 15 to 30 percent on purchases made within apps

Jordan Belfort argues Elon Musk 'inadvertently being used' to 'pump and dump' cryptos

Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker and subject of the 2013 hit 'Wolf of Wall Street,' argues Tesla CEO Elon Musk 'might not be pumping and dumping' cryptocurrencies, but others 'pump and dump around the hype' that he creates. 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday slammed Apple for the fees it charges companies to use its app store – a fee that he likened to a "global tax on the Internet." 

"Apple app store fees are a de factor global tax on the Internet," the billionaire tweeted. "Epic is right."  

ELON MUSK'S LOOP DRIVERS REPORTEDLY GIVEN SCRIPTED RESPONSES FOR PASSENGERS

The "Epic" refers to Epic Games Inc., the video game company behind popular titles like "Fortnite" which brought a lawsuit against Apple, charging that the tech giant has transformed a once-tiny digital storefront into an illegal monopoly that squeezes mobile apps for a significant slice of their earnings. 

Apple takes a commission of 15% to 30% on purchases made within apps, including everything from digital items in games to subscriptions.

The company has denied Epic’s claims. 

FOX Business has reached to Apple for comment on Musk’s comments.

