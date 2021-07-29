Elon Musk's Loop drivers reportedly given scripted responses for passengers

Drivers for Elon Musk's Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop system are reportedly being fed a script to respond to questions from passengers.

In a Wednesday report, documents obtained by TechCrunch using public records laws revealed the contents of a "Ride Script" for drivers of modified Teslas.

The Boring Company (TBC) opened the 1.7-mile-long loop to passengers around the LVCC in June.

TechCrunch said that "recommended responses" include answers to questions about how long drivers have worked for the company, anything about Elon Musk, how many crashes the system has experienced and more.

"Your goal is to provide a safe ride for the passengers, not an entertaining ride. Keep conversation to a minimum so you can focus on the road, the script advises. "Passengers will pepper you with questions. Here are some you may be asked and the recommended responses."

According to the outlet, the company instructed that drivers do not share how long they have been employed but "find a way to evade the question or shift the focus" instead.

Questions about "accidents" and other facets of the loop including the cost of digging tunnels will reportedly be directed to the company and, though questions about the vehicles' Autopilot will be answered, TechCrunch said vehicle maintenance content was marked as "Public Safety Related Confidential" and was redacted.

Questions about Musk will also be deflected but drivers are allegedly told to tell passengers about how "awesome," "motivating," "supportive," and how much of a "great leader" he is.

Musk, 50, founded TBC in 2016 and the Las Vegas’ Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) recommended TBC for the two-tunnel convention center "people mover" in 2019.

The loop can accommodate 4,400 passengers per hour – with three "large stations" – and costs approximately $47 million.

According to TBC, the LVCC Loop cuts a 45 minute cross-campus walk time down to roughly 2 minutes.

At the beginning of July, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mayor Dean Trantalis announced that the city had received a proposal from TBC to build a similar underground transit loop called "The Las Olas Loop."

The city later accepted the company's proposal.

TBC also teases a "Vegas Loop," including the LVCC Loop and "any future service extensions" on its website.