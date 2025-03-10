Elon Musk says X facing 'massive cyberattack'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said that the social media platform he owns is facing a "massive cyberattack."

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X," Musk, who is heading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), wrote on X.

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk said. "Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …"

X suffered periodic outages on Monday morning. Few additional details were immediately available.

Musk purchased the social media platform then known as Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. He re-branded the platform to X in July 2023.

The outages come as another Musk company, Tesla, is facing "takedown" protests at facilities across the country. Musk has alleged that left-wing billionaire George Soros, LinkedIn co-founder and billionaire Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman and others are bankrolling the demonstrations.

Musk's companies, which also include SpaceX, hold billions of dollars worth of contracts with the Department of Defense.

Trump has praised Musk's work through the Department of Government Efficiency as the administration aims to save taxpayers billions of dollars in government spending it considers wasteful.