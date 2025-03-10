Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says X facing 'massive cyberattack'

Musk says X cyberattack was done 'with a lot of resources,' suggests 'large coordinated group and/or a country is involved'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said that the social media platform he owns is facing a "massive cyberattack." 

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X," Musk, who is heading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), wrote on X. 

MUSK'S DOGE LAUNCHES AGENCY ACCOUNTS TO SOLICIT COST SAVINGS TIPS FROM THE PUBLIC

Elon Musk during Trump's congressional address

Elon Musk at Trump's address to Congress (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk said. "Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …" 

X suffered periodic outages on Monday morning. Few additional details were immediately available. 

Tesla "takedown" protest in New York

People participate in a "TeslaTakedown" protest against Elon Musk outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, March 1, 2025.  (LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

Musk purchased the social media platform then known as Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. He re-branded the platform to X in July 2023. 

The outages come as another Musk company, Tesla, is facing "takedown" protests at facilities across the country. Musk has alleged that left-wing billionaire George Soros, LinkedIn co-founder and billionaire Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman and others are bankrolling the demonstrations. 

Musk's SpaceX headquarters in Texas

A SpaceX facility is seen ahead of the SpaceX Starship Flight 8 launch at Boca Chica beach on March 3, 2025, in Boca Chica Beach, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk's companies, which also include SpaceX, hold billions of dollars worth of contracts with the Department of Defense. 

Trump has praised Musk's work through the Department of Government Efficiency as the administration aims to save taxpayers billions of dollars in government spending it considers wasteful. 