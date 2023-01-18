Elon Musk says Biden admin could 'weaponize' federal agencies against Twitter if Trump returns

Elon Musk said the Biden administration could possibly "weaponize Federal agencies" against the social media platform if former President Trump begins using his once-disabled account.

Musk made the comment in response to another user who said Trump was coming back to the platform. Trump has not indicated he will be coming back to the social media site.

Trump's account was shuttered following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and restored after Musk posted an online poll asking users if Trump should be reinstated.

"Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this," Musk tweeted Wednesday. "They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter."

Trump's account, which he frequently used while in office and was central to his presidency, was re-activated in November but has remained inactive. At the time, Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media service he developed after receiving his original ban on Twitter, that he would not be switching back over.

Trump has also reportedly petitioned Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to unblock his account, according to an NBC News report.

