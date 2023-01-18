Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Elon Musk says Biden admin could 'weaponize' federal agencies against Twitter if Trump returns

Trump was banned from the platform following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol

close
NetChoice VP and general counsel Carl Szabo discusses Elon Musk's trial over tweets to take Tesla private on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Elon Musk plaintiffs face 'laughably high bar' in Tesla trial: Carl Szabo

NetChoice VP and general counsel Carl Szabo discusses Elon Musk's trial over tweets to take Tesla private on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Elon Musk said the Biden administration could possibly "weaponize Federal agencies" against the social media platform if former President Trump begins using his once-disabled account. 

Musk made the comment in response to another user who said Trump was coming back to the platform. Trump has not indicated he will be coming back to the social media site. 

Trump's account was shuttered following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and restored after Musk posted an online poll asking users if Trump should be reinstated. 

TWITTER OFFER BLUE SUBSCRIPTION AT DISCOUNTED ANNUAL PRICE

"Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this," Musk tweeted Wednesday. "They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter."

Trump's account, which he frequently used while in office and was central to his presidency, was re-activated in November but has remained inactive. At the time, Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media service he developed after receiving his original ban on Twitter, that he would not be switching back over.

Trump has also reportedly petitioned Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to unblock his account, according to an NBC News report. 

Twitter logo on smartphone, illustration of Elon Musk

Twitter Verified icon seen on mobile screen with Elon Musk in the background illustration. On Wednesday, Musk said the Biden administration may weaponize federal agencies against the platform if former President Trump begins using his account. ((Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fox News Digital has reached out to Meta and Twitter. 