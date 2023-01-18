Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Twitter offers Blue subscription at discounted annual price

Only users in the U.S., Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. are eligible

Twitter will now offer a yearly plan for Twitter Blue subscribers at a discount to its monthly price.

The social media company said on Wednesday users can subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices.

According to the Twitter announcement, users in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Japan, New Zealand and Australia would be eligible for the discount.

What is Twitter Blue?

"Until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements," Twitter said in the announcement on Wednesday.

Elon Musk and Twitter logo

Twitter Blue was offered in late 2022 as CEO Elon Musk fights to grow company revenue through an increase in paid subscriptions and advertisers.  (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue."

Previously, the blue checkmark was used to distinguish the accounts of politicians, noted personalities, journalists and other public figures. 

The service was launched in November 2022 amid CEO Elon Musk’s push to grow revenue through paid subscriptions and increased advertisement. 