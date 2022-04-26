Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Technology

Elon Musk deal saved Twitter: FCC commissioner

FCC commissioner Carr hopeful Musk will bend content moderation towards ‘greater embrace of free speech’

close
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr says previous ownership didn’t live up to ‘standards we expect’ from social media platforms. video

Musk to bend Twitter policies ‘towards greater embrace of free speech’: FCC commissioner

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr says previous ownership didn’t live up to ‘standards we expect’ from social media platforms.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr provided an optimistic outlook for Twitter on the heels of Elon Musk’s takeover, noting the billionaire stopped the dangerous direction the social media soapbox was headed on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

"There was a pivot point in this country that I think came around 2016 when people started to reach the view, particularly among the hard left, that the free exchange of ideas is incompatible with the outcomes that they want to see at the ballot box," Carr told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

"The moment that we insist that everyone think the same way we do, our democratic way of life is in danger," the commissioner continued. "And it's not just this idea that they don't want to hear divergent views, they don't want those views to exist. They don't want people to be able to exchange political information."

Twitter officially accepted the Tesla founder and CEO’s offer to buy the Big Tech giant for $44 billion on Monday, a move that will take the company private.

MUSK RIVAL QUITS TWITTER AFTER ELON'S DEAL IS ANNOUNCED

Musk, a self-described "free-speech absolutist," has remained openly critical of Twitter’s existing content moderation and algorithms. Carr agreed with Musk’s statement that free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy.

Elon Musk’s Twitter account is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of the homepage of the Twitter website

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said he's hopeful Elon Musk's Twitter takeover embraces free speech and the exchange of political information on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Getty Images)

"I'm hopeful that Elon Musk is going to bend Twitter's content moderation towards a greater embrace of free speech," Carr said.

But, the commissioner argued the FCC can’t solely rely on Musk’s "benevolence."

"Prior ownership really hasn't lived up to the standards that we expect from these types of companies," Carr explained. "If you look back throughout the course of history in the U.S., when you have two things that emerge, an essential means of communication and abusive practice, we have government that steps in and puts common-sense guardrails in place."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr says Tim Cook needs to reevaluate his company’s own conduct in communist China. video

FCC commissioner calls out Apple CEO’s China censorship hypocrisy

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr says Tim Cook needs to reevaluate his company’s own conduct in communist China.

In reality, Carr admitted, he’s not sure what Elon Musk is going to do as Twitter’s new owner.

"There's a lot of core political speech that we can promote on the Internet and not have the terrorist speech and other straw man arguments that are out there," Carr said. "And that's where I think we need to head."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS