Elon Musk's Boring Company could build high-speed tunnel system in Las Vegas

Elon Musk may have a new location for his tunnel digging venture, The Boring Company, to work on what could be its first true mass transit system: Sin City.

The Boring Company confirmed to FOX Business on Wednesday that it plans to move forward with a tunnel system there, so long as the project is approved.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) decided on Wednesday to recommend The Boring Company to “design, construct and operate a people mover” for the center, according to a statement. The project could possibly eventually connect the convention center to the downtown area, the Las Vegas Boulevard Resort Corridor and even McCarran International Airport.

The mass transit system would consist of a loop of underground tunnels carrying passengers in high-speed electric vehicles.

“Our destination thrives on innovation and reinvention and The Boring Company’s concept allows us to continue providing the world-class experience our guests and clients have come to expect and move people in an efficient and cost-effective manner with advanced technology,” LVCVA president and CEO Steve Hill said in a statement.

The recommendation is set to be voted on by the LVCVA board of directors on Tuesday. The compound is currently in the midst of an expansion and will span 200 acres when completed in time for the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show.

This undated conceptual drawing provided by The Boring Company shows a high-occupancy Autonomous Electric Vehicle (AEV) that would run in a tunnel between exhibition halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center proposed for Las Vegas.

The Boring Company estimated the mass transit system could be in use by the center within one year following approval. Costs are estimated between $35 million to $55 million.

Last year, Musk unveiled a test tunnel in Los Angeles, near the headquarters of both The Boring Company and Musk’s aviation company, SpaceX.

This undated conceptual drawing provided by tvs design/Design Las Vegas and The Boring Company shows the entrance to the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop outside a new exhibition hall proposed for Las Vegas.

The Boring Company was founded in 2016 after Musk grew tired of vehicle congestion in Los Angeles.