Elon Musk delays Neuralink's 'show & tell' event by a month

Tesla CEO and billionaire tech titan Elon Musk over the weekend delayed the "show & tell" for a Neuralink event until next month on Nov. 30.

Scheduled initially on Halloween day, the event was pushed back by the SpaceX rocket developer for unknown reasons via Twitter. Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 with the goal of allowing humans to use an implantable brain-machine interface to interact with touch screens and other computer devices.

Musk has publicly stated he hopes to use Neuralink, which is based out of San Francisco, to help cure conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative disorders.

The technology, if successful, would combine artificial intelligence with human capabilities through the use of a brain chip.

TWITTER WORKFORCE MAY BE CUT NEARLY 75% BY ELON MUSK: REPORT

Previously, Musk has shown interest in using humans to test the capabilities of this technology and claimed he would seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The agency, however, has not granted approval for Neuralink's technology on human participants.

Musk has reached out to Synchron Inc. for investment opportunities due to the slowness of the regulatory approval of the brain chip devices, according to Reuters.

TESLA BREAKS ITS CHINA FACTORY DELIVERY RECORD BUT TRAILS BYD

The company has not officially stated what technology or information would be presented at the event next month.

Currently, Musk is in the midst of closing the $40 billion Twitter deal this week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE