Elon Musk calls for ouster of Brazil Supreme Court judge over censorship: ‘He should resign’

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on Sunday called for the ouster of a Brazilian Supreme Court judge, whom he accused of blocking accounts that were suspected of spreading disinformation.

Musk said Judge Alexandre de Moraes had "brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil."

"He should resign or be impeached," Musk said.

Later Sunday, Musk promised that X, formerly known as Twitter, "will publish everything demanded by @Alexandre and how those requests violate Brazilian law."

Musk’s attacks against the judge started Saturday evening after Moraes threatened to "cut off access" to the platform, which Musk purchased in 2022.

Musk warned that "we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there."

"But principles matter more than profit," he said.

Moraes, one of 11 members of Brazil’s high court and presiding over the country’s Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), has been a divisive figure.

His critics, Musk included, have accused Moraes of cracking down on free speech in Brazil after he ordered accounts of influential figures – many of whom supported former President Jair Bolsonaro – to be blocked.

The former president was declared ineligible to run for office by the Moraes-led TSE for allegedly spreading disinformation about the country’s electoral system.

FOX Business reached out to Moraes for a response but did not hear back before publication.