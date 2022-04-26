Elon Musk's Boring Company to test full-scale Hyperloop transportation system

Elon Musk's Boring Company says it will begin testing a full-scale Hyperloop transportation system later this year.

According to a white paper released by Musk in 2013, Hyperloop is a public transportation system concept that consists of a low-pressure tube with capsules that are transported at both low and high speeds throughout the length of the tube.

"The capsules are accelerated via a magnetic linear accelerator affixed at various stations on the low pressure tube with rotors contained in each capsule," Musk writes.

The Boring Company estimates that the autonomous electric pods will eventually be able to transport passengers at more than 600 miles per hour. The company predicts that Hyperloop passengers will be able to travel from Washington, D.C., to New York in less than 30 minutes and D.C. to Baltimore in less than 8 minutes.

"From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way of getting from one city center to another for distances less than ~2000 miles," Musk tweeted on Sunday. "Starship is faster for longer journeys."

Though several companies and researchers have been working to develop a Hyperloop-type system for nearly a decade, there are currently no commercial applications for one. At the time of the white paper's release, Musk estimated that a Hyperloop passenger plus vehicle transportation system could have a total construction cost of about $7.5 billion.

Founded in 2016, The Boring Company's mission is to solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities by creating safe, fast-to-dig, low-cost transportation, utility, and freight tunnels. The company is currently valued at nearly $6 billion.

Beyond its plans to test a Hyperloop system, The Boring Company is building a direct connection between the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, which is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2022.

The company, which currently operates a 1.7-mile-long LVCC Loop system, has received the green light from Clark County, Nevada, commissioners to expand it to a 29-mile route with 51 stations, including stops at casinos along the Strip, Harry Reid International Airport, Allegiant Stadium and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

In addition, Fort Lauderdale mayor Dean Trantalis accepted a proposal from The Boring Company in July to build an underground transit system in the Florida city. Musk also spoke with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in March 2021 about the possibility of building one of The Boring Company's high-speed tunnels in the city. The company also hinted at the possibility of building a tunnel in Austin, Texas, in November 2020.