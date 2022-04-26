Musk biographer reveals how Tesla CEO spent night after twitter buyout: 'He can multitask'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s biographer revealed that the South African billionaire was hard at work developing a SpaceX rocket engine hours after successfully purchasing Twitter.

"Late last night, after winning his battle for Twitter, @elonmusk was in Boca Chica and held his regular 10 pm meeting on Raptor engine design, where he spent more than an hour working on valve leak solutions," professor and author Walter Isaacson tweeted Tuesday. "No one mentioned Twitter. He can multitask."

TRUMP WILL NOT RETURN TO TWITTER EVEN AS ELON MUSK PURCHASES PLATFORM, WILL BEGIN USING HIS OWN TRUTH SOCIAL

Musk tweeted last August that Isaacson, who has written biographies about the lives of Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin and Leonardo da Vinci, is now focusing his attention on Musk for an upcoming book.

TWITTER EMPLOYEES DISTRAUGHT OVER MUSK BUYOUT, TOO 'IN SHOCK TO SPEAK': REPORT

Twitter shares rose over 5% on Monday after the company's board unanimously accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer to take the company private.

Under the terms of the agreement, Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of common stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. The purchase price represents a 38% premium to Twitter's closing stock price on April 1, the last trading day before Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk, a self-described "free-speech absolutist," has been critical of the platform and its chief executive Parag Agrawal's approach to free speech.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Fox News’ Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report