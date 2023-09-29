Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk announces termination of 'Election Integrity Team,' but X CEO claims otherwise

X CEO Linda Yaccarino disputed Musk's claim the same day at during an interview at the Vox Code Conference

X owner Elon Musk said he has terminated the social media team appointed by the company's previous leaders to moderate election "disinformation."

Musk acknowledged the change in response to a news outlet reporting on the team's disbandment.

"Oh you mean the 'Election Integrity' Team that was undermining election integrity?" Musk wrote. "Yeah, they’re gone."

Musk's post followed a series of articles reporting on lay-offs of the Trust and Safety division at social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

X CEO SAYS PLATFORM TO BE PROFITABLE BY EARLY 2024

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre in Paris, France. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

However, X CEO Linda Yaccarino disputed Musk's claim the same day at Vox's annual Code Conference.

"And contrary to the comments that were made, there is a robust and growing team at X that is wrapping their arms around election integrity," Yaccarino said at the conference.

ELON MUSK INVESTIGATION BY DOJ INTO PERKS AT TESLA GOES ABCK YEARS: REPORT

Elon Musk speaks with Linda Yaccarino

X owner Elon Musk, center, speaks with CEO Linda Yaccarino at the POSSIBLE marketing conference in Miami Beach, Florida. ((AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) / AP Newsroom)

Neither Musk nor Yaccarino has commented on the conflicting claims since Wednesday.

X continues to restructure itself following its acquisition by Musk in October 2022.

The platform is currently focused on building profitability through subscriptions and paid services.

Linda Yaccarino

X CEO Linda Yaccarino disputed X owner Elon Musk's claim that he fired the Election Integrity Team just hours after he made the comments. (Richard Bord/Getty Images for Cannes Lions / Getty Images)

Yaccarino claimed at the Code Conference that the company would become profitable by early 2024.

"From an operating cashflow perspective, we're just about break-even," the exec said about current profitability at X.

Discussing when the company would shift into the green, Yaccarino said, "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, it looks like early [2024]."