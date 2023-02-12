Elon Musk hits 100 days in charge, continues to fix social media platform for improved Twitter experience

Twitter CEO Elon Musk turned to the social media platform on Sunday to announce that two issues regarding the handling of tweets, even his where 95% were not getting delivered, were addressed on Saturday.

"Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, wrestling in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all," Musk tweeted.

Fanout is when a post is pushed to all of a Twitter user's followers, and when the service crashed, it destroyed anyone else’s tweet sitting in a queue waiting to get pushed.

The second issue Musk and his team addressed was with an algorithm causing accounts with many followers to be dumped.

Musk and his team addressed those problems but also, overnight, removed a height penalty that affected tweets with pictures and videos.

Twitter also increased the number of recommended tweets, implemented a way to track dropped tweets better, removed a filter causing false negatives, removed a penalty created if a user followed an author, and improved the reach of retweets.

Musk tweeted that the social media platform plans to fix oversized font and undersized paragraph spacing this week.

Musk has been adding and tweaking features to Twitter Inc.’s platform at a rapid pace since taking over. The challenge now is translating those changes into meaningful benefits for Twitter’s business.

Mr. Musk’s ownership of Twitter hit the 100-day mark on Saturday. The billionaire has said his goals for Twitter include building the company’s subscription business, lessening its dependence on advertising, and making the experience better for users.

Some of the notable changes Musk implemented include the new Twitter Blue subscription service and a new version of the algorithmic-based feed, rebranded with the TikTok-esque name "For You," which recommends content to users that is not only from accounts they follow.

Other changes include tweets up to 4,000 characters, gold corporate check marks for corporate accounts and gray check marks for government accounts and shutting down popular third-party apps such as Tweetbot and Twitterrific, which some users used to get other features not offered by the typical Twitter platform.

Alexa Corse contributed to this article