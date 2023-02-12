Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk hits 100 days in charge, continues to fix social media platform for improved Twitter experience

Musk announces platform corrections after 'long day at Twitter HQ'

close
'The Rubin Report' host Dave Rubin describes what he saw during his 48-hour visit with Elon Musk at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. video

Elon Musk described Twitter as 'fractal Rube Goldberg machine': Dave Rubin

'The Rubin Report' host Dave Rubin describes what he saw during his 48-hour visit with Elon Musk at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk turned to the social media platform on Sunday to announce that two issues regarding the handling of tweets, even his where 95% were not getting delivered, were addressed on Saturday.

"Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, wrestling in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all," Musk tweeted.

Fanout is when a post is pushed to all of a Twitter user's followers, and when the service crashed, it destroyed anyone else’s tweet sitting in a queue waiting to get pushed.

ELON MUSK'S FIRST 100 DAYS AT TWITTER DEFINED BY RAPID CHANGE AND CHALLENGES

The second issue Musk and his team addressed was with an algorithm causing accounts with many followers to be dumped.

Musk and his team addressed those problems but also, overnight, removed a height penalty that affected tweets with pictures and videos.

Elon Musk’s Twitter account with logo

This illustration photo taken on July 8, 2022, shows Elon Musk's Twitter page displayed on the screen of a smartphone with Twitter logo in the background in Los Angeles. - Elon Musk pulled the plug on his deal to buy Twitter on July 8, 2022, accusing (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Twitter also increased the number of recommended tweets, implemented a way to track dropped tweets better, removed a filter causing false negatives, removed a penalty created if a user followed an author, and improved the reach of retweets.

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER IS 'TRENDING TO BREAKEVEN,' LAST THREE MONTHS WERE 'EXTREMELY TOUGH'

Musk tweeted that the social media platform plans to fix oversized font and undersized paragraph spacing this week.

Musk has been adding and tweaking features to Twitter Inc.’s platform at a rapid pace since taking over. The challenge now is translating those changes into meaningful benefits for Twitter’s business.

Elon Musk with Twitter logos around him

Elon Musk Twitter deal (FOX Business / Fox News)

Mr. Musk’s ownership of Twitter hit the 100-day mark on Saturday. The billionaire has said his goals for Twitter include building the company’s subscription business, lessening its dependence on advertising, and making the experience better for users.

Some of the notable changes Musk implemented include the new Twitter Blue subscription service and a new version of the algorithmic-based feed, rebranded with the TikTok-esque name "For You," which recommends content to users that is not only from accounts they follow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Other changes include tweets up to 4,000 characters, gold corporate check marks for corporate accounts and gray check marks for government accounts and shutting down popular third-party apps such as Tweetbot and Twitterrific, which some users used to get other features not offered by the typical Twitter platform.

Alexa Corse contributed to this article

close
Lerer Hippeau managing partner Eric Hippeau discusses Elon Musk's long-term vision for the social media platform on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Elon Musk's 'chaotic' Twitter takeover muddles his mission: Eric Hippeau

Lerer Hippeau managing partner Eric Hippeau discusses Elon Musk's long-term vision for the social media platform on 'The Claman Countdown.'