Is Elizabeth Holmes pregnant again? Her latest court appearance sparks rumors

For those who did not think there could possibly be more drama in the ongoing saga of Elizabeth Holmes, her latest court appearance created even more.

When the disgraced Theranos founder showed up at a hearing Monday in her bid for a new trial, multiple reporters noticed she appeared to be pregnant with baby No. 2, and a key witness in her trial appeared to confirm as much on the stand.

The press swarmed around Holmes as she walked into the federal courthouse in San Jose hand-in-hand with her father, Christian Holmes, and partner, Billy Evans. At least one reporter asked Holmes directly if she was pregnant, but she declined to answer.

The purpose of Monday's hearing was for the judge to hear former Theranos lab director and key government witness Adam Rosendorff explain why he visited Holmes' home weeks ago and spoke with Evans. But Rosendorff revealed more than observers expected.

Rosendorff told the court he went to Holmes' house because he felt "increasingly distressed" that her young child would spend its formative years without a mother and said "it's my understanding Ms. Holmes may be pregnant again."

The statement caused a stir on social media, and several reporters confirmed Holmes appeared pregnant. The possibility that Holmes is pregnant again as her sentencing date approaches also sparked waves of speculation from critics that the pregnancy might be a ploy by Holmes to receive a lighter sentence.

"If true, Elizabeth Holmes' gambit is one of the most deeply cynical, manipulative attempts at evading justice attempted by a white-collar criminal," one person tweeted of the rumor. Another wrote, "Now why would she get pregnant knowing she facing 20 years?? SICK."

Holmes was convicted in January of one charge of conspiracy and three charges of fraud after a jury found she criminally deceived investors with false claims that Theranos offered a revolutionary blood-testing technology.

If Holmes' request for a new trial is unsuccessful, she faces sentencing Nov. 18.