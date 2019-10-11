Expand / Collapse search
Vacuum-maker Dyson finds cleaning cars more profitable than building them

By Fox Business
The Dyson electric car project is no more.

The famed producer of vacuum and household appliances, which made a short-lived foray into the e-vehicle field and developed what Chairman James Dyson called a "fantastic car," was unable to make it commercially viable despite experience with products for automotive and aeronautic markets.

Members of the development team "have been ingenious in their approach while remaining faithful to our philosophies," Dyson said in the statement.  “We have been through a serious process to find a buyer for the project which has, unfortunately, been unsuccessful so far. I wanted you to hear directly from me that the Dyson board has therefore taken the very difficult decision to propose the closure of our automotive project.”

Dyson said it plans to “absorb most of the people” involved with the vehicle initiative into different roles within the company. The project, which became public in 2018, had been in the works for several years before its formal announcement.

The British company, which received £5 million in funds from the United Kingdom for the electric-car undertaking, said it will not stop work on other initiatives.

“We will also concentrate on the formidable task of manufacturing solid state batteries and other fundamental technologies which we have identified: sensing technologies, vision systems, robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence offer us significant opportunities which we must grab with both hands,” Dyson said in the statement. “Our battery will benefit Dyson in a profound way and take us in exciting new directions.”

