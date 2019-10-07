These weird sounds could be your new Tesla horn

Elon Musk says Tesla owners will soon be able to customize horn and movement sounds, with options including a goat bleating, two coconut halves banging together and, yes, even the sound of flatulence

It seems Musk is looking to make light of a mandate from the U.S. and the E.U. that calls for electric vehicles to emit a sound while at low speed to prevent pedestrian accidents.

The news came from a tweet on Sunday from the Tesla CEO and two weeks after a Tesla press release on a new software update emphasized entertainment, gaming and music features to make “time spent in your car more fun.”

The clip-clopping coconut sound effect is a reference to “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” which is consistent with Musk’s streak of putting allusions to the British comedy in his vehicle line.

While the sound effects are primarily to promote safety, some are worried pedestrians who hear an unconventional sound won’t know to look for an oncoming car.

When asked by a Twitter user if Tesla owners could upload their own sound clips, Musk replied, “Will consider.”

Although Tesla stock is up Monday, it has been down in recent weeks, which has some, like FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos, wondering if silly car horns are an attempt from Musk to distract the public and change the narrative.