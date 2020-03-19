Does Apple have 5G?

Since one of China's most popular smartphone brands offers fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless technology, many wonder if Apple's iPhones can also offer 5G.

The short answer is: Not right now.

Apple, which produces most of its devices in China, hasn't developed a 5G-capable phone yet. But there have been rumors that the tech giant's latest iPhone 12 could offer 5G wireless service as soon as this year, as Business Insider reported on Feb. 24.

One thing that separates Huawei from Apple, however, is the fact that Huawei builds its own 5G infrastructure, whereas Apple does not.

Huawei identifies itself as "a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices," according to its website.

Apple does not offer the same kind of infrastructure; the Silicon Valley-based technology company is focused on its production of electronic devices and online services, and it relies on U.S. wireless providers like Verizon and AT&T to provide customers with data.

But even though Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile advertise 5G, they also do not build 5G infrastructure. Instead, these carriers rely on telecom companies like Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and other U.S. companies like Parallel Wireless, Mavenir, and Altiostar.

If Apple does come out with an iPhone 12 that has 5G capabilities, the rollout will likely be delayed because of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Chinese production facilities, according to a March 6 Bloomberg report.

