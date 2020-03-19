Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Does Apple have 5G?

The iPhone 12 could have fifth generation wireless capability

By FOXBusiness
close
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai discusses plans to roll out 5G in the U.S. and how 'the fifth generation of wireless connectivity' will help Americans from many different backgrounds and jobs. video

FCC Chairman discloses what US needs to do before rolling out 5G

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai discusses plans to roll out 5G in the U.S. and how 'the fifth generation of wireless connectivity' will help Americans from many different backgrounds and jobs.

Since one of China's most popular smartphone brands offers fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless technology, many wonder if Apple's iPhones can also offer 5G.

Continue Reading Below

The short answer is: Not right now.

Apple, which produces most of its devices in China, hasn't developed a 5G-capable phone yet. But there have been rumors that the tech giant's latest iPhone 12 could offer 5G wireless service as soon as this year, as Business Insider reported on Feb. 24.

Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about the latest iPhone during an event to announce new products Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

One thing that separates Huawei from Apple, however, is the fact that Huawei builds its own 5G infrastructure, whereas Apple does not.

WHAT IS 5G?

Huawei identifies itself as "a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices," according to its website.

IS HUAWEI TECHNOLOGY SECURE?

Apple does not offer the same kind of infrastructure; the Silicon Valley-based technology company is focused on its production of electronic devices and online services, and it relies on U.S. wireless providers like Verizon and AT&T to provide customers with data.

Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

But even though Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile advertise 5G, they also do not build 5G infrastructure. Instead, these carriers rely on telecom companies like Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and other U.S. companies like Parallel Wireless, Mavenir, and Altiostar.

AMERICAN ALTERNATIVES TO HUAWEI SEEK MORE MARKET SHARE

If Apple does come out with an iPhone 12 that has 5G capabilities, the rollout will likely be delayed because of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Chinese production facilities, according to a March 6 Bloomberg report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS