This Disney Plus “dream job” pays $1K to watch Disney movies

There's no need for a genie in a bottle and no, you're not dreaming.

Reviews.org will pay five lucky Disney fans $1,000 each – all they have to do is watch 30 Disney movies or shows in as many days. The company is doling out the dough to celebrate the release of Disney Plus, which will launch on Nov. 12 and costs $6.99 per month.

“There’s no need to rub a magic lamp. And you don’t need to go on a life-altering journey to find yourself (or Nemo),” reads the contest announcement on the website. “You just have to prove you’re the biggest, baddest Disney fan out there, and we’ll tuck a whole grand in your bank account.”

“And if we pick you, your job is to watch 30 of your favorite Disney movies or shows in 30 days. (Best. Job. Ever!),” the post continues.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are at least 18 years old.

The lucky winners will then be tasked with the “dream job” of watching 30 Disney movies, shows or documentaries offered through the Disney Plus streaming service, which will be paid for and provided to them for one year through Reviews.org.

The contest includes any options offered through Disney Plus, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content, a Reviews.org spokesperson told FOX Business.

Winners will also receive a “movie-watching kit” that includes a mouse-themed blanket, a Disney-themed popcorn maker and four Disney cups.

Anyone interested can sign up at no cost through the contest webpage. Winners will be announced through Reviews.org’s Youtube channel on Nov. 8.