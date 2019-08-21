Delivery robots are coming to college campuses, Starship Technologies says

Autonomous delivery robots are expected to show up at 100 universities in the next two years, according to the company that runs the delivery service.

Starship Technologies also announced Tuesday that it has raised $40 million in Series A funding, according to a press release. The company has now raised a total of $85 million.

“This new investment will see Starship expand onto more campuses as we head towards a goal of offering our service to over one million students,” Lex Bayer, CEO of Starship Technologies said in a statement.

“An entire generation of university students are growing up in a world where they expect to receive a delivery from a robot after a few taps on their smartphone,” Bayer added. “The reception to our service both on campuses and in neighborhoods has been phenomenal. Our customers appreciate how we make their lives easier and give them back the gift of time.”

Starship’s delivery robots have already been on campus this year, starting in Virginia at George Mason University and later in Arizona at Northern Arizona University. The company has also partnered with food-service management company Sodexo, Inc.

The service is expected to launch at Purdue University in Indiana on Sept. 9 and the company is also working with the University of Pittsburgh to launch the robot delivery service this fall, the release said.

In its Tuesday announcement, Starship Technologies also said it has become the first company to complete 100,000 commercial deliveries, which have included more than 6,000 pizzas, 7,000 gallons of milk, 8,000 coffees, 9,000 sushi rolls, 15,000 bananas and more than 3,700 diapers.

The company’s robots deliver for both restaurants and groceries on college campuses as well as neighborhoods and corporate campuses around the world, according to the release.

Customers can use the Starship Deliveries app to order their items and unlock the robot when it arrives at its location. Users can also watch the robot as it travels to the meeting point on an interactive map.

Delivery fees are typically $1.99 or less, according to the release.