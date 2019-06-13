Expert warns 'deepfake' videos are here to stay, so companies should do this

Fake videos are here to stay, but how companies react and label them for consumers is new territory.

Digital marketing expert and SteelHouse CEO Mark Douglas explained to Stuart Varney Thursday morning that while there’s no way to stop a “deepfake” video from publishing, companies should work to prevent them from going viral and misleading the public.

A few weeks after Facebook refused to take down an altered video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a company published a fake video of Zuckerberg by using AI technology. Published on Instagram, the 18-second altered clip shows the CEO talking about data privacy – which has proven to be a controversial topic for the company since the 2016 presidential election.

NOTE: THE VIDEO IN THE POST BELOW IS FAKE

Noting the social media company’s growth, Douglas said: “Facebook became almost like a TV network, but they don’t have the regulations of a TV network.”

A House Intelligence panel is holding a hearing Thursday on the issue.

