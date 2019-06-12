Facebook's Zuckerberg gets the 'deepfake' video treatment

article

Mark Zuckerberg is now the subject of a doctored video, weeks after Facebook was criticized by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for refusing to wipe a fake video of her from its platform.

The video, doctored to look like a satellite interview with network TV, uses a manipulated version of the 35-year-old's voice to speak about transparency. It was published on Instagram, a platform owned by Facebook, June 7.

NOTE: THE VIDEO BELOW IS DOCTORED

"Imagine this for a second: One man, with total control of billions of people’s stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures - I owe it all to spectre," the 18-second fake footage states.

"Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data, controls the future."

Technology, labeled as "deepfakes," is used to make someone look and sound like the real-deal, using software to manipulate, and mimic the editor's choice of content.

Bill Powers and Daniel Howe are believed to have created the video, publishing it on an account with other doctored footage featuring Kim Kardashian and President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for Instagram noted that third-party fact checkers would mark the content false, and its exposure on hashtag pages and search features would be filtered on the platform.

The video was not taken down.

This de-prioritization stance mimics the same policy that was used after an altered video of the Speaker of the House was published on Facebook in May.

She responded by stating the company was given the benefit of the doubt in her eyes it wasn't wittingly involved with the Russians publishing false content that circulated ahead of the 2016 election, "but clearly, they wittingly were accomplices and enablers of false information" she noted.

Hillary Clinton also expressed dismay at the company's decision, calling the video "sexist trash."