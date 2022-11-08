Cuban on Musk's controversial $8 Twitter Blue charge: 'Your business. Your decision.'

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is making his opinion known about Twitter's controversial $8 per month verification charge.

In an exchange with "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" Elon Musk on the social media platform, the Dallas Mavericks owner made a suggestion about the fee concerning the future of the Community Notes feature, currently called Birdwatch.

"You might consider proactively offering your $8 verification program for free to those you deem the most accurate Notes contributors. Won't be easy to confirm accuracy. But if AI can try to model out bias, maybe it can model in accuracy?" Cuban asked the SpaceX founder on Sunday.

Musk replied that the fee would remain "$8 for all."

TWITTER CLAIMS USER GROWTH AT 'ALL-TIME HIGHS' AFTER ELON MUSK'S PURCHASE: REPORT

"Your business. Your decision," Cuban said on Monday.

Earlier in the same thread, Musk had tweeted that "Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world," which he said was the company's mission.

"Accurate to [whom]?" Twitter founder Jack Dorsey responded.

"As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch)," Musk said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Birdwatch, a program launched last year, was introduced as a "community-based approach to misinformation."

It allowed enrolled users to identify information in tweets that they believe was misleading and provide notes with informative context.

To identify notes that are "helpful," Birdwatch ratings require an agreement between contributors who have sometimes disagreed during past ratings to prevent one-sided ratings.

Twitter does not write, rate or moderate notes, unless they break Twitter's rules, and users can report notes to prevent abuse.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk said over the weekend that he would rebrand the program.

However, the community that writes the notes added one under his response to Dorsey.

"NOTE: The stated goal of Birdwatch is ‘to add helpful context to Tweets.’ It is not to adjudicate facts or to be a universal source of information," the users said.